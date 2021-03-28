Batwoman season 2 episode 10 return date: The Black Mask battle







Following tonight’s all-new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Batwoman season 2 episode 10 return date. The same goes for some details as to what’s coming up around the bend.

Luckily, we’re happy to provide all of that and then some within this article! Let’s start off here with a reminder that the show will be back on the air before too long — it just won’t be next week. New episodes resume starting on Sunday, April 11, and it is with an episode entitled “Time Off For Good Behavior.” So what can you expect over the course of it here? Think in terms of a showdown involving Ryan Wilder and, eventually, our current Big Bad Black Mask. It remains to be seen just how far this episode will take us, but it’s definitely setting the stage for where things are going moving forward.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#210). Original airdate 4/11/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the time we reach the end of this episode, it’s our hope that there are a few different surprises in store. We do think that they’re going to have a hard time topping what we saw with Kate Kane already, but isn’t it good to set the bar high for yourself?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you watch that, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







