Men in Kilts episode 7 preview: A deep dive into Scottish clans







Want to get a better sense of what we’re going to see on Men in Kilts episode 7? Thanks to the preview after today’s installment, we have a good sense of it.

In Scotland, family is especially important. There is a great sense of history and legacy that goes back to so many of the notable clans, and they will be the focus over the course of this given episode. We’ll get a chance to visit historic sites, understand the history, and even pay a visit to Graham McTavish’s ancestral home! There’s a lot of fantastic stuff that will be uncovered in this episode, as we imagine the history of clans is so much more immersive and complicated than most viewers know.

We certainly know that clans are a key point of interest for Graham and Sam Heughan: This show was initially called Clanlands, and that does still remain the title of the book they wrote about this experience.

We know at this point we’re closer to the end of this season than the beginning, and that does raise more questions as to precisely what the future holds. Could there be a Men in Kilts season 2? It’s difficult to answer, given that live ratings are largely irrelevant for a show like this. If the series is getting even a decent percentage of the Outlander audience, we’d like to think that it would be back for more episodes. There’s certainly a great deal more of Scotland that could be explored, especially when these episodes are so short.

For now, we’re just grateful to continue to have this show on the air as a fantastic source of humor and escapism at a time so many need it.

