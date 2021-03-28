Line of Duty season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A test of loyalty







Line of Duty season 6 episode 3 is poised to arrive on BBC One next week, and we’ve already got a sense of what lies ahead. Or, at the very least, we have some interesting teases all about it.

So what is going to be one of the main focuses of this episode? Think in terms of loyalty, and trying to figure out who sides with who. This is the position that Kate finds herself in, while for Jo Davidson it is full-steam ahead as she tries to figure out what she wants to do next in the murder investigation. What makes this season so intriguing is that you effectively have two different currents here, and it’s hard to know in what direction things are going to travel. Is Jo going to be able to keep doing things her way, or instead, are we going to see a situation here where AC-12 gets a stronger handle on things?

For a few more details and particulars, be sure to check out the full Line of Duty season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

On the strength of evidence from a new witness, DCI Jo Davidson brings Terry Boyle back in for questioning about Gail Vella’s murder. Kate is torn between loyalty to Jo and wanting to assist AC-12’s investigation, and tensions increase when Kate encounters a face from the past with links to organized crime.

By the time we make it to the end of this episode, we do imagine that we’ll have a slightly better sense of the trouble that Davidson is truly in. Because we’re only dealing with seven episodes, Line of Duty is going to have to move fairly quickly. There are a few more twists most likely coming, but along the way we expect more of the standard police procedure and quiet intensity that this show has become known for over the years.

Related – Check out some big Line of Duty ratings news

What do you most want to see when it comes to Line of Duty season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around: There are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







