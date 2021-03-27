NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13 sneak peek: Kensi talks Anna







We know that it’s been a long wait, but on Sunday night NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13 is going to arrive. So what can you expect? Well, “Red Rover, Red Rover” is in part a story about Callen, Anna, and trying to conquer some demons from the past.

Already on the show, we’ve seen Bar Paly’s character take some tremendous risks in pursuit of stopping someone out to destroy her — she’s even worked with people who give those close to her pause. Will all of this pan out in the end? We have to wait and see, as Anna has a big role in what lies ahead.

Yet, the sneak peek below at least gives us another point of view on the subject, this time courtesy of Kensi. She explains to Deeks that she really understands what Anna is going through, largely because she’s found herself in a position where she’s been up late at night haunted by a dangerous criminal. In her case, her adversary is clearly Kessler, who we presume is going to return at some point in the future. Because she knows where Anna’s been, she can offer a little bit of sympathy.

For those following the quest for Deeks and Kensi to start a family, this preview also confirms that the two remain on the road to making this happen — even if they aren’t at the end of it just yet. This is a story we imagine will last through the remainder of this season and who knows? It could also continue in a potential season 13. We know that there is no official renewal for NCIS: Los Angeles at the moment, but it remains really hard to imagine that this show will be canceled the same exact year that NCIS: New Orleans comes to a close.

