NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13: Will Callen rescue Joelle?







We’re going to be waiting for a long time still to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13, but it’s clear this will be a big episode for Callen. “Red Rover, Red Rover” is effectively a continuation of what you’ve seen as of late for Chris O’Donnell’s character. Within this hour, you’re going to be seeing him do what he can in order to resolve much of what started with him being wrongfully accused. We’re now in a position where Joelle is being tortured and he has to figure a way out. This is where Anna comes into play, and this could be a story about strategy just as much as it is action.

What else is exciting about it in advance? At the moment, it’s still hard to figure out just where things are going to land when the dust settles. For more details, be sure to take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Red Rover, Red Rover” – To rescue Joelle from further torture by the Russians, Callen and NCIS must offer up Anna as bait to Katya. Also, Callen finally discovers who accused him of being Russian spy, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So will we have a full resolution within this hour? We could see it as possible, given that NCIS: LA does like to have these long cliffhangers (think in terms of what we’ve got now) before eventually wrapping things up on the other side. We do think there could be remnants that do stay on the show for a while, especially when it comes to Callen and Anna. These two characters have no shortage of drama around them; we’ve seen that time and time again, and there is no reason to think that this is going to change anytime soon.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you check that out, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







