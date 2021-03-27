When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6 video: Elizabeth helps Angela







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6 will air on Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, and there’s a lot going on for Elizabeth!

Romantically, it’s been fairly well-documented already that you will be seeing a lot more content for her, Nathan, and Lucas in this episode as we’re inching ever closer to her final decision. We know that it’s happening at some point this season; it’s mostly a matter of when.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, though, we want to talk more about Elizabeth the teacher and what she is doing in order to help Angela Canfield. With the Canfields recently arriving in Hope Valley, she is still doing what she can in order to best help them. For Angela, that means finding books in braille that she can use to eventually study. It’s going to be a step-by-step process teaching her, but that’s a process that Elizabeth seems more than willing to undergo.

More so than anything, this preview serves as a great reminder of what makes Erin Krakow’s character so great at her job: She’s patient, supportive, and willing to do whatever she needs to in order to ensure that others are cared for. She also genuinely wants to help Angela, who seems in turn to be enthusiastic about reading and having a large collection of braille books at some point down the road. Hopefully, this story can inspire other people out there who suffer from blindness — it serves as a reminder that they can do anything and that there are many different ways in which they can live their lives.

Of course, we imagine that there’s a lot of other great stuff with the Canfields we’ll learn about in due time; they are still new, though, so everything will be a process.

