Is American Gods new tonight on Starz? The season 4 future







Is American Gods new tonight on Starz? Within this article, of course we’ll bring you an answer to that question. While we’re at it, we’ll also take on the subject of the long-term future.

So is there good news ahead for the series? Unfortunately, for the time being there is no news at all. There is no new episode of the series this weekend, as last week marked the season 3 finale. There is a lot to think of there in terms of what Mr. Wednesday accomplished and what the future holds for Shadow Moon. Alas, you won’t get any answers on the future until season 4 — provided that there even is a season 4.

For the time being, the network has not officially renewed or canceled the show, and it may be too early to tell exactly what they want to do. We’d hoped that American Gods would be renewed by now, as Starz does have a tendency to give most of their shows fairly early renewals. We’re slightly concerned, and even if the show does come back, we’re equally nervous that season 4 could prove to be the final one. Granted, a series like American Gods is also probably not meant to last eight or nine years.

If the show does get renewed soon, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see new episodes at some point over the next year/year and a half. One of the big problems that this show has encountered is long hiatuses between seasons, whether it be for creative reasons or due to the virus. It’s difficult to keep viewers or generate excitement when there are super-long breaks, and we hope that this is a trend that changes in the near future.

