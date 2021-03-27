The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 promo: Will Harold Cooper survive?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 is poised to arrive on NBC this coming Friday, and it easily could be the most worrisome hour of Cooper’s career.

For a better sense of what is coming, all you have to do is check out the promo at the bottom of this article. At the end of this past episode entitled “Captain Kidd,” we saw a situation where the Friend from the East was handing down orders to Rakitin. Since Reddington either unwilling or unable to take out Cooper, he wanted the hacker and a team to do it instead. He recognizes that Harold is now a problem, and one that clearly cannot be ignored.

The promo shows that Reddington is going to do his best to convince the Friend from the East to not go through with some of these plans, and feels like he is better off taking care of it himself. The question we have to wonder is why James Spader’s character is working so hard in order to protect Cooper. Is it because he genuinely cares about him? That’s one way to look at this. Another one, meanwhile, is that he just realizes that if Harold goes, maybe the Task Force shuts down. He may also recognize that killing Cooper may not accomplish much — the information about the drive is already out there and because of that, you would need to take out Ressler, Aram, and Park to slow momentum down.

“Rakitin” could very well be a tipping point for the remainder of the season — let’s just hope that Cooper finds a way to survive.

