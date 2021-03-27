Outlander season 6 sneak preview coming during Men in Kilts







We know that we are going to be waiting for a while to see Outlander season 6 — but a new preview is going to be coming before long!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Maril Davis confirmed that prior to Men in Kilts this Sunday, you will have a chance to see a sneak peek for what lies ahead. This preview will be available at midnight Sunday on the app, just in case you prefer to watch that way. For those of you out there who are longtime fans of the period drama, you’re used to this by now — Starz has released numerous previews and teases prior to new episodes of other shows.

So what could you expect in this sneak peek? It could be a brief scene from the first episode, or some sort of behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and crew front and center. Because everyone in Scotland is still fairly early on in production, it feels unreasonable to expect something substantial or a full trailer; this could just be a way to satisfy everyone’s appetite for a certain period of time.

Our hope is that Outlander season 6 could premiere on Starz either late this year or in early 2022. The story this time around is based on the Diana Gabaldon book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and you will have an opportunity in here to see the progression of life at Fraser’s Ridge as we prepare for the Revolutionary War. Jamie and Claire Fraser will say hello to new characters, and also face off with familiar and surprising adversaries.

Given that Outlander was also renewed recently for a season 7, we can breathe a little bit easier over the next few months. Season 6, after all, is not going to be the end of the road.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Outlander

What do you most want to see when it comes to this Outlander season 6 sneak peek?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you are done with that, remember to also stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Get a sneak peak at S6 this Sunday! Tune in before a new episode of @MenInKiltsSTARZ Sunday at 9PM E/P on @STARZ or starting at 12AM ET on the STARZ App! @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/jUQX0K1u9B — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) March 26, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







