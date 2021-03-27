Last Man Standing season 9: Is Kaitlyn Dever returning for series finale?







While the Last Man Standing series finale will not air on Fox until a little bit later in the spring, the cast and crew are working on it now. As you would imagine, this is going to be an emotional event for all of the longtime cast and crew — and there’s also a chance to bring back some familiar faces.

In a new post on Instagram, series regular Amanda Fuller made it clear that you will have a chance to see Kaitlyn Dever return for the final episode. You can see that courtesy of an imagine from the virtual table read featuring the actress.

We’ve hoped for a good while now that Eve would be coming back for the finale, given that she was a series regular for so many years. Yet, the one thing working against it was always her busy schedule — she’s become a breakout star as of late and she certainly is not obligated to come back for more. It was mostly a question of whether or not she wanted to and clearly, she’s found a way to make it work.

So what will the series finale be about? There are no official details out there as of yet, but our hope is that this will serve as a grand celebration of all things Baxter, complete with references to the past and also clues as to what the future will hold for Outdoor Man. Hopefully, some other familiar faces will turn up as well.

Before you do end up seeing the Last Man Standing series finale, remember that you will also have a chance to see Dever on the upcoming Thursday, April 8 episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing

What do you want to see happen on the Last Man Standing series finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Fuller (@akaamandafuller)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







