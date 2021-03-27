MacGyver season 5 episode 11: Is the door closed for Mac, Riley?







We know that there is an enormous fan base out there of people hoping to see something more for Mac and Riley on MacGyver. Because the two characters were alone for most of the episode, the two had a chance to explore their feelings … or at least talk about them.

There were some moments in this episode where it genuinely felt like something major could be coming. Think in terms of the door analogy Mac used. He had thought for the longest time that there wasn’t anything there and with the door being closed, he didn’t allow himself to think that much about it.

So had he known sooner about Riley’s feelings, could things be different now? It’s hard to say, but Riley recognized how messy things would be now if a relationship kicked off. Think in terms of what’s going on with Mac and Desi now, plus the two are longtime colleagues and extremely close friends. There is a lot that the two could stand to lose here, even if there is also a lot they could stand to gain.

While it seems as though the idea of a relationship is up in smoke based on the conversation at the end of the episode, we’re not 100% on that honestly. It does still feel like things could change over time, but so much about relationships is about timing and making sure each person is in the right place. Who knows where things will be at the end of this season, let alone in season 6? (Let’s just hope that we actually get a season 6 now…)

Let’s wrap up this article by noting this: The writers are obviously aware of the fact that there’s a big Mac/Riley following out there. We can’t imagine they will ignore this forever.

Related – Check out more news on MacGyver, including further scoop on the road ahead

What did you think about tonight’s MacGyver story for Mac and Riley?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







