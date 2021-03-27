Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Renewal talks continue; EP signs new deal







Will there be a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 renewal at ABC? That’s something that we’re waiting to get confirmation on; yet, the good news is that it seems like we’re inching closer to it.

On Thursday, it was reported (via Deadline) that showrunner Krista Vernoff has signed a new overall dead with ABC Signature, which is a sign that bodes very well for the future of the medical drama. Meanwhile, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are all in negotiations to return, with the aforementioned site noting that there are positive signs for Pompeo.

Want to watch our preview for next week’s big Grey’s Anatomy, and Lexie’s return? Then watch what we have below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates, including new ones after every episode.

We’ve long hoped that there would be another season of Grey’s Anatomy at ABC, even if Vernoff herself has expressed uncertainty that it could happen. She recently made it clear that the finale was written as both a season and series finale, just in case this did end up being the final batch of episodes. Much of the storyline with Meredith at the beach feels like the sort of thing you’d see in the final season of a show.

Yet, personally we want more Grey’s just because this would be a depressing final season — so much of it has been spent on the global health crisis and an immense loss of life. While the producers have done a good job capturing what it is like for doctors in this environment, we aren’t getting the same level of escapism from this show that we often tend to in other seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including other teases on Chyler Leigh’s return

Do you think that a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 renewal is going to happen at ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







