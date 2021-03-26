Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10: Chyler Leigh returns as Lexie!`







Want to know what’s next on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10? Let’s just say that it features the cameo you’ve been waiting for.

Ever since the start of the season when the beach twist was first revealed, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey. We know that she was one of the most devastating deaths ever in the show’s history, and we honestly never thought we’d see her again.

Getting Chyler back at this point is somewhat of a revelation also, given the fact that she is a series regular over on Supergirl and we don’t know how filming actually happened here. We’ve been hoping to have her back, but ultimately, such a return was never assured.

What we wonder is this: What could she have to talk with Meredith about? What is the purpose of the appearance overall? We’re happy it’s happening, but we still have questions.

