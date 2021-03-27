Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 air date: ‘The Common Good’







Want to know a few details about Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10, including when it’s going to air on CBS? We’ve got a few different things to talk through here.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off, though, with this — it’s going to be airing in just seven days! We know that there are a lot of frustrations out there given so many recent hiatuses but luckily, there’s no break between episodes this go-around.

Here is where the unfortunate news comes into play — we are writing this article at a time where there isn’t much information out about episode 10 save for the title of “The Common Good.” It’s a bit of an odd move for CBS to be this secretive, especially since there is no verification out there that there is some sort of bold, game-changing story right around the corner. For now, our expectation is that there will be some important stuff ahead, but a lot of it will feel familiar to the Blue Bloods we’ve known and experienced for so many years. An official synopsis will likely come in the days ahead.

So what’s happening beyond episode 10? It looks as though we’re actually going to have a run of a lot of new episodes over the next few weeks — there’s one in two weeks entitled “Guardian Angels,” and then an untitled episode airing the week after that. We’ve heard already that the finale is going to be a two-hour event in May, so we could be in an interesting position here where almost half of the 16-episode season is still to come. Maybe that helps to compensate for some of the lengthy hiatuses that we’ve had so far.

Related – Check out some additional updates on Blue Bloods right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10?

Are you glad we’re almost past all the breaks? Give us some of your early thoughts and expectations below! Meanwhile, keep coming back for some additional updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







