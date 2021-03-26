Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ info







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that many have been waiting for a while to check out the episode entitled “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Originally, it was set to air a couple of weeks ago, but it was pushed back due to a last-minute scheduling swap. Then, the show found itself off the air entirely last week due to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, we come with the good news — this aforementioned episode is poised to arrive! You are going to have a chance to check out season 11 episode 9 in a matter of hours, and there is a lot of big stuff you can see from start to finish here. Of course, the main foundation here will be Danny and Baez as the two confront one of the more difficult issues we’ve seen for them in a while. The full synopsis gives you a larger sense of what to expect overall:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you do want to get a larger sense of what’s coming now, why not take a look at the sneak peek? This puts the spotlight on the Frank storyline, which is emotional, topical, and something important for the writers to take on. There isn’t enough focus put on mental health in any line of work, let alone a field like law enforcement where people are forced to often hide their emotions.

