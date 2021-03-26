Shark Tank preview: Numilk, Mad Rabbit, Bunch Bikes, HairyGrabster







Tonight on Shark Tank, Numilk, Mad Rabbit, Bunch Bikes, and HairyGrabster are all poised to arrive in the Tank — but who will get out of there with a deal? That’s a mystery we are left to think about, but we do think at least a couple of these businesses have a good idea. It’s about the right presentation, mass-market appeal, and whether or not the financials are in proper order.

As always with these previews, we will kick things off by sharing the full synopsis; after that, we’ll get to spotlighting everyone individually. (There are links included to direct you to each product’s official site.)

“1219” – Two entrepreneurs from New York City think they have an “udder-ly” unique vegan take on a beloved drink. A husband and wife from Orland Park, Illinois, try and grab the Sharks’ attention with their product designed to easily remove hair from your hands in the shower or bath. Entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio, and Accra, Ghana, work to draw up support for their aftercare product designed to enhance your tattoo; while an entrepreneur from Denton, Texas, pedals into the Tank to share the joy of family biking with his electric bike company on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Numilk – If you’ve got an interest in making your own plant-based milk, this company gives you that opportunity! Basically, you have a chance to use different pouches to create everything from oatmilk to almondmilk, perfect for coffees, lattes, or whatever else you’d like. It’s a cool idea, but will it be worth an investment?

Mad Rabbit – First of all, it’s a cool, unique name. The idea here is pretty simple: A way to refresh, revitalize, and maintain your tattoo. It’s skincare made for a specific purpose, and it contains a number of healthy ingredients.

HairyGrabster – The name here says almost everything you need to know, as the whole basis for this product is that it grabs and pulls hair away from your hands in the shower or the batch. It’s affordable and easy to demonstrate, which makes it the sort of thing that could easily get a deal in the Tank.

Bunch Bikes – Finally, we present a line of front-loaded “family bikes” designed to bring your most precious cargo with you on the go. It makes traveling with kids or even pets more possible and convenient, and the designs look great! The issue we see is the price tag in the thousands, which means that this could be a very specific clientele.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank moving forward

Which one of these Shark Tank products intrigues you the most?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! After you do check that out, remember to also stick around for some further news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







