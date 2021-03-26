Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 sneak peek: Eddie’s new position







Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 is right around the corner, and let’s just say Eddie has a surprise for Jamie.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Vanessa Ray’s character break some news to her husband: She has been elected an alternate for union delegate. It’s something that Jamie advised her against in the past, but she still decided to go for it.

So what position does this put her in now? Well, let’s just say that it’s delicate. She wants Jamie to look back and reconsider a reprimand from the past, mostly because there is otherwise a hearing coming up about it. The typical union rep is not available, and this means that Eddie will be thrown into this position.

Are there potential conflict-of-interest issues here? That’s clearly something that Jamie was worried about, which is why he didn’t want her to run for election here. Yet, we know that Eddie is ambitious and capable — plus, she’s more than okay with separating her professional and personal life. She’s not going to want anything bad to happen to Jamie, but she’s also going to fight for her fellow officers who may deserve it in her eyes.

It’s high time that Eddie does have something new to do on this show beyond being a patrol cop — and we’re very-much interested to learn if this is going to be a gig that she can return to at some point down the road. There may be a couple of interesting stories a season that she can dive into here, depending on what the writers decide to do long-term.

