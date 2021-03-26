Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who is the Invisible HoH?







Entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode, we of course had questions aplenty all about the idea of an Invisible HoH. What we did not know, however, was precisely who that would be or even how it would work.

What information did we have? At the start of the episode, Arisa announced that the HoH would be invisible the entire week — meaning, they’d be able to operate in secret. Depending on who won the power, this could prove to be very interesting.

Hopefully, we’ll still get a good sense of what the Invisible HoH is thinking throughout the week on the feeds — we have a lot of questions still as to how things are going to work.

Here’s what we don’t like at the moment: The competition itself is a bit of a crapshoot, and we also didn’t get to learn everything on the show tonight. Based on what happens on the feeds, there is no clear timetable on when a reveal will actually come out. Maybe this whole twist is just a way to convince people to watch Monday night’s new episode? You can probably make a case for that on some level.

There are still some questions moving forward about how this will work, including when it comes to the Power of Veto Competition (we now that the HoH can play this time, as well as play for the next HoH). Also, isn’t there a good chance that the houseguests will figure this out based solely on the nominees? We wouldn’t rule this out at the moment…

Once we learn who the Invisible HoH is (at least if we do learn), we’ll have an update within this piece.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother Canada with the Invisible HoH?

Also, do you think that this is a good twist overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

