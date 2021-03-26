Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? New episode 6, episode 7 spoilers







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in learning about that and then also what the future holds, we’ve got that within!

Of course, we do also have to kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news: The drama is off the air tonight. This marks the second straight week that we’re on hiatus, but we’re nearing the end of it now. There will be a new episode both next week and the one after, and these should further along the story in a pretty big way.

If you haven’t seen any details about these yet, we highly suggest taking a look below.

Episode 6, “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful” – Sidelined because of her harrowing ordeal with Marilyn Felker, Clarice goes to Ruth Martin to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence. Clarice sees Catherine Martin for the first time since rescuing her from Buffalo Bill and must endure an uncomfortable evening with this fractured family. Also, Ardelia and the ViCAP team try to identify the man who aided Marilyn, but they hit a wall when they realize their DNA sample matches a file that’s been erased from the Bureau’s database, on CLARICE, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The photo above is from episode 6, and it gives you a good sense of one of the most bizarre dinner parties ever. How does Clarice make it through this in one piece?

Episode 7, “Ugly Truth” – Clarice and Ardelia team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete. Also, Clarice wrestles with the knowledge that Krendler may know the man who attacked her while she was held captive, on CLARICE, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It is nice moving forward to know that characters like Ardelia are getting more time in the spotlight; hopefully, all of the supporting cast will have more and more moments to shine before the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Clarice right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Clarice moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







