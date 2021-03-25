Jessica Walter, Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, dead at 80







Some truly sad news has come out within the television community today: Jessica Walter has died at the age of 80. She was brilliant across genres, starring in everything from Clint Eastwood movies to voice-acting on FXX’s Archer. Yet, her most famous work comes courtesy of playing Lucille Bluth on the iconic comedy Arrested Development.

The news of her passing is sudden; according to a report from Deadline, Walter died in her sleep. Of course, many of her former co-stars are coming out already to pay tribute, and that includes many from the Arrested world.

Will Arnett – Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away. I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years. My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today. Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed.

Jason Bateman – R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family.

David Cross – I just heard the s—-y news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.

In a statement, FX (the home of Archer) had the following to say on Walter’s passing:

“We are utterly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessica Walter. She was a comedic genius and a brilliant actor who personified wit, grace and elegance. Jessica’s “Malory Archer” served as the bedrock character for the series and we were always honored to have her as member of our FX family. Words cannot describe the monumental loss we and the Archer producers and cast feel. We extend our love, appreciation and condolences to Jessica’s family.”

In lieu of flowers, the family of Walter has asked for donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Our thoughts go out to all who loved Walter during this difficult time. She was hilarious and heartfelt, and someone who made any project she was in instantly better. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







