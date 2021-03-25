Lucifer season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The immediate aftermath







While the cast and crew of Lucifer are in the process of filming their final episode, we’re all still waiting for Netflix to release the rest of season 5. There is still no formal return date, but we certainly hope that we get one at some point in the near future.

So what can we expect in episode 9, a.k.a. the first one we see when the show comes back? Well, that’s a little complicated. We know that the series will need to resolve that big cliffhanger with Dennis Haysbert as God, and they will do that right away — or at least share part of the story. It may take a little more time before we understand fully why the character is there.

In a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what DB Woodside (Amenadiel) had to say about what God is going to bring to the show the moment that he first appears:

When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow. We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!

When you think about all of this, it’s likely that God will be tougher on Amenadiel than either Lucifer or Michael; this is what happens with expectations sometimes! Ultimately, though, we imagine that his presence will force all of these characters to evaluate further what they want out of their lives.

What do you most want to see from God on the second half of Lucifer season 5?

