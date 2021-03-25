NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: What is Wilmer Valderrama teasing?







We know that the NCIS season 18 finale is poised to arrive on CBS in late May, and it goes without saying that we’re curious.

What is going to happen in this episode? There are so many different questions that we’ve got at the moment. Take, for example, the status of Gibbs — he was recently suspended from his job, and there is certainly a lot of uncertainty out there regarding Mark Harmon’s long-term future. There is also a potential newcomer in Jessica Knight, played by Hawaii Five-0 alum Katrina Law. Signs point to there being an NCIS season 19 in the fall, but what will that look like?

In a new post on his Instagram (see below), we certainly think that Wilmer Valderrama is doing his best to fuel the fire. His behind-the-scenes picture from the “home stretch” of the season features the majority of the show’s main characters wearing some formal wear. Torres has on a nice suit, as does Gibbs, McGee, and even Palmer! Katrina is also present, meaning that her character is involved in whatever the event is.

So what is going on here? We know the easy assumption some will make is that the team is heading off to a funeral since a lot of the suits and dresses are dark, but we really don’t think of this as funeral attire. It feels more like something that characters would wear for a formal event, whether it be a ceremony or a wedding — but it’s hard to know who would be getting married since so many characters are already in the picture. Given that there are no military uniforms, it may not have to directly with the Navy.

No matter what’s going on here, it’s clear that the show is giving us a lot to think about over the next few weeks.

What do you think is going to happen on the NCIS season 18 finale?

