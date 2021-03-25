Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Kyle or Austin be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9 the latest eviction show is going to be here — so what can you expect to happen?

While there has been some last-second scrambling on the feeds these past couple of weeks, we have a hard time foreseeing that happen tonight. Kyle has a pretty-good sense already that he’s going to be evicted, and he’s already indicated to fellow nominee Austin that she is probably safe.

Has Kyle tried to campaign? Definitely, and that includes making a pitch to Jedson and Tychon that he would go after Tera and Tina if he gets Head of Household. He’s also done his best to indicate that his only true alliance is Rohan, even if he is close to Austin and Breydon. He even expressed a willingness to throw the next Head of Household. Both Jed and Ty agree seemingly that Kyle has a good pitch, but they also recognize that there’s a chance he may not end up on the block again. He’s dangerous … but so is Austin. We’d say that she’s the more dangerous player of the two long-term, mostly because she and Breydon aren’t as obvious of targets as Kyle/Rohan.

Ultimately, it’ll take a near-miracle for Kyle to stay at this point … but could one come? We know that there are some people buzzing already about a tweet that Wendy’s posted (see bel0w). We know that there is a twist coming in the Invisible HoH, but we haven’t heard about it saving someone who is evicted. Maybe they’re just trolling, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Things are getting pretty spicy in the @bigbrotherca house. Who do you guys think is going home tonight? #bbcan9 — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) March 25, 2021

