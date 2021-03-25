MacGyver season 5 episode 11 video: How Mac sees Riley







When Friday night’s MacGyver season 5 episode 11 airs, you are going to be seeing Mac and Riley separate from the rest of the team on a mission. It’s one that gives them a great deal of time to bond, and also show new sides to themselves.

The sneak peek below (via TVLine) may be one of the more topical previews we’ve had a chance to see on the show. In this, Mac tells Riley about attending some protests over the summer and supporting the Black community during a time of great inequity and injustice. We know that Mac wants to bring about change in the world, and a big part of that is making sure that people like Riley and Bozer don’t face constant hate or discrimination. (This story is reflective of star Lucas Till, who also took part in protests this past summer.)

Riley seems surprised by his statement, mostly because she wasn’t even aware that Mac saw her race. His response was that he sees her, and you get a clear sense of the respect that he has for her at the same time. He clearly cares deeply about her, but we’ll have to wait and see if that respect turns into love or something else even greater. Her feelings for him are pretty well-documented, but what about his for her? We know that there’s something there, but it’s complicated, and it could still be for some time.

There will be time moving forward to focus more on Mac, Riley, and their feelings. This particular preview is more about a larger cause, and MacGyver as a show choosing to show the many ways that someone can be a hero. It’s not always about doing missions, but instead battling injustice at home and supporting those closest to you.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the next MacGyver episode right now

What do you most want to see on MacGyver season 5 episode 11?

What do you think about this scene for Mac and Riley in particular? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and once you do that, stick around for other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







