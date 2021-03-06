MacGyver season 5 episode 11 promo: What’s next for Mac, Riley?







As we prepare for MacGyver season 5 episode 11 to arrive on CBS next week, it goes without saying there are high stakes. How can there not be? We’ve got another dangerous mission that puts multiple lives from Team Phoenix in jeopardy.

Beyond that, though, this episode feels especially significant for the characters of Mac and Riley. Think in terms of what happened for the two at the end of last night’s episode! Mac showed up to Riley’s door, and after hearing about some of the feelings she had for him, we think that he’s got a lot to think about.

Who would have imagined that this love triangle would get so complicated at this point? This is a dicey position for Angus to be in. If he decides to give a relationship with Riley a chance, he undoubtedly hurts Desi. Meanwhile, you also don’t want to give Riley too much false hope if you go the other way. These three are all adults and they understand that they have a job to do, but they all have beating hearts. We’re going to be kidding ourselves if we were to pretend that this sort of stuff has zero impact on them.

Our hope is that in one way or another, we’ll see this storyline resolved by the end of the season. We’re hoping for a MacGyver season 6, after all, and at some point during that it’d be nice to see Mac building towards a long-term future for someone. Also, is it too much to ask that we get a Bozer love interest again at some point? The poor guy is going to be mourning Leanna for a while, but we do hope there’s a chance for him to move forward and find someone again down the road.

