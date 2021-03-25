A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 video: The ring reveal







Tomorrow night on ABC you will have a chance to check out A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 — prepare yourself for ALL the emotions.

For Jamie, the main emotion he may have in his head is that of confusion — a LOT of confusion. How else do you explain what’s going on in the sneak peek below? In this, you have a chance to see the character surprise Maggie with something he found while looking for Gary’s vacuum cleaner: A ring. He assumed that this was a ring that Gary was going to use to propose to Darcy, not quite understanding that this was actually one that was meant for him and Maggie. That is when Maggie fills him in.

At this point, we tend to assume that we are going to see a lot of other conversation happen. Over the course of this episode, we tend to imagine that there will be a lot of discussions and a need for greater context around the past — but maybe also in a way the future. While we can’t guarantee that Gary and Maggie will end up together, there are absolutely some feelings there.

As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough as it is, you also have to remember everyone who is involved beyond Maggie, Gary, Darcy, and Jamie. Think in terms of Liam — Darcy’s going to be extremely protective of him, so how is she going to feel when Gary does something that could set him up to be hurt down the road?

Basically, this is going to be yet another episode that may make you cry … not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there.

