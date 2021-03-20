A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 promo: Maggie & the ring







A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 is set to arrive on ABC this Thursday and to the surprise of no one, there will be plenty of drama.

So where does a lot of it begin? We have to think Gary and Maggie are largely at the center. What happens when Jamie finds Gary’s old engagement ring, the one that he was meaning to give to her? Jamie mistakes it for one he was intending to give Darcy, and we feel like there’s a lot of conversation that will happen after the fact. Gary’s clearly holding onto it, and this is yet another reminder that his feelings for her have not exactly subsided.

The ripple effect of this is clear, given that Gary’s feelings could impact anything that Maggie has with Jamie, let alone Gary’s own relationship with Darcy. She has to be concerned about her own future with him, and the promo below also makes it clear that she is worried Gary could be playing with her son’s emotions, as well — regardless of whether he is doing it intentionally, she has to be protective of him. There are so many people at play and no clear sense as to where any of it is going to end.

As for what else is going to transpire here, this promo also makes it clear that Eddie will be making a rather big confession to Katherine — more than likely about his addiction. She’s already shown herself to be one of the most patient people out there, but where is the breaking point? How much worse are we going to see things get? This is certainly something to think about right now…

