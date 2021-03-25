





At the end of The Masked Singer tonight, we were pretty confident we’d meet the Racoon … and that he’d also be Danny Trejo.

How could it not be? There are very few voices that matched up with this character, and the moment that we heard the Orca, we knew that he was going to make it into the competition over the Racoon.

Other than Trejo, the only other person we could see the character being was Gary Busey, and we honestly hoped that it wasn’t him. We’ve just seen him on a million different shows already and we much prefer there to be some sort of element of surprise here. Who would’ve predicted that Danny Trejo would have gone on The Masked Singer in the first place?

When the character was unveiled in the closing minutes, the character for some reason tried to take his pants off first … oh boy. Ultimately, though, the character removed the mask and it was Danny Trejo! He joked after the fact that he was a “cute Racoon” and he had the time of his life doing the show. He joked that he’s done movies with all of the guesses that the judges made … even if nobody guessed him when the dust settled.

With Trejo now gone, it does feel like the competition will get a little more fierce — we’ve long been a fan of his work as an actor, but after hearing him on two episodes of this show, we have a feeling that singing is not going to be a part of his future. He may be one of the worst overall singers we’ve heard and he mostly got to stick around because of the Kermit the Frog twist in the first episode.

