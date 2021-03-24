SWAT season 4 episode 13 return date: ‘Sins of the Fathers’







Want to get the SWAT season 4 episode 13 return date on CBS, following all of the drama that we saw on the show tonight? Within this piece, we’ll take a larger look at this question … and of course map out some of the schedule ahead.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — even though we just got past a hiatus leading into tonight’s new episode, we are now faced with yet another one. There is no new installment coming on the air next week, and you’ll be stuck waiting until Wednesday, April 7 in order to check out precisely what lies ahead.

So what can we say about this upcoming episode? CBS has yet to release a full synopsis for it, but we know that the present title for it is “Sins of the Father.” That does bring to mind a lot of complicated relationships that characters have with their fathers on this show, and it makes you wonder if one of them could be a focus. Is this an episode about history repeating itself, or is this title more of a reference to a case than something more personal? We’ll have a chance to figure that out at some point over the next couple of weeks.

Unfortunately, after the April 7 episode there is going to be another hiatus after the fact. There is a repeat scheduled at present for April 14, so in the end, we’re going to have a lot of back-and-forth stuff going on with the schedule. It’s not ideal, but the best thing that we can do as viewers is just set our calendars and remember to watch live to boost up the ratings.

