Nancy Drew season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Spell of the Burning Bride’







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 10, you are going to see more things take a turn for the creepy — not that this is a show. Few shows try to send a chill down your spine consistently quite like this one. Nancy’s always going to have a lot on her plate, and such is going to be the case here as she picks up a new gig and learns soon after that not everything is exactly what it seems.

Can she be shocked by this? She probably isn’t and even if she was, she’d still have to find a way to deal with the world around her. There is no easy way out of taking on what is around every corner here, and the Nancy Drew season 2 episode 10 synopsis gives you more of a sense of what lies ahead:

THERE’S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#210). Original airdate 3/31/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While Nancy Drew’s timeslot companion in Riverdale seems to be going off the air following next week’s new episode, it does seem like this show has at least a couple more to go before another hiatus. That does mean you’ve got some great mysteries to look forward to … and also probably a cliffhanger at some point that will leave you screaming at the camera.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.








