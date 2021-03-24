Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 10 teases & more







Is Chicago Fire new tonight over on NBC? It certainly makes sense to want to dive into the world of Firehouse 51 once more. What’s not to like about this show? We’re excited to check it out again — but unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while in order to see it.

So how long are we talking here? This is where we’ve at least got some good news. This isn’t a long hiatus like we’ve seen in the past, and Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and the rest of the gang will be back come Wednesday, March 31. There are at least two episodes that are airing in a row here, and we’ve got some insight all about to expect below…

Season 9 episode 10, “One Crazy Shift” – 03/31/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause. Casey continues down a troubling path. Mouch is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true. TV-14

Season 9 episode 11, “A Couple Hundred Degrees” – 04/07/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Serveride’s patience. Violet receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett on a hunt for the person who wrote it. TV-14

The latter story here serves as some confirmation that Violet is going to be an increasingly big part of the series moving forward. Remember that Mackey left the show on this past episode, and that of course means there’s a need for a new paramedic. She could fill that void, and we have to imagine that as a result of this, Gallo is going to have more to do, as well. As for episode 10, we’re mostly just worried for Matt Casey and hope that he turns out to be okay.

