The Conners season 3 episode 14 spoilers: A Dan, Ben argument







Next week on The Conners season 3 episode 14 there’s going to be a lot of fun, super-chaotic stuff that happens from start to finish. What else would you really expect from a show set in this world?

The next new episode (airing next week) carries with it the title of “Money, Booze, and Lies,” and that title seems to be mostly a reference to Becky’s story. What she goes through in this episode feels similar to what a lot of people do at a high-school reunion, where they try to gussy up who they are in order to make others feel a little jealous. Often, this blows up in their own face.

For a few more details now on what the road ahead looks like, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 14 synopsis:

“Money, Booze and Lies” – Becky meets up with an old friend and feels pressured to impress him while Dan questions his position at the hardware store, leading to a massive fight between him and Ben, on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Here’s some other fun news to report on here from a programming point of view — on the other side of this episode, there are going to be two more that come on the air on April 7. There are a lot of different stories that those installments will tackle, and we certainly hope that all of this is going to be building up to a season 4 renewal and some other great stories.

