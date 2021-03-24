Riverdale season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The midseason finale?







Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 10, we’re going to have an episode that looks to be very-much important. How can it not be when it is the midseason finale? This is an episode where there’s going to be all sorts of big stuff, including a chance to fill in some loose ends over the past few years.

Take, for example, getting more insight of Archie’s time in the Army — or, what the process is like for Jughead as a writer. There are some big surprises in here, and there almost has to be given that there’s a super-long hiatus coming on the other side. Once you get to the end of this episode, you may not see this show back on the air until the summer.

To get a few more specifics right now, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT – While preparing for the school’s Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors. Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#510). Original airdate 3/31/2021.

So what sort of cliffhanger can we really expect here? We do wonder that there could be something that causes Archie to be taken away; or, we’re concerned that something more is going to happen with Betty that brings her back into her past.

Of course, we’re also just worried that Hiram is going to find a way to inflict more chaos and damage, largely because that is the sort of thing he often loves to do.

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 10?

