FBI season 4, FBI: Most Wanted season 3 official; new spin-off ordered







There’s all sorts of big news to report today within the world of FBI, but let’s start off with something always worth celebrating: Renewals.

Today, CBS confirmed that they have ordered an FBI season 4 alongside an FBI: Most Wanted season 3. Neither one of these returns comes as a shock, as they give the network strong ratings and franchise potential on par with what NBC has with One Chicago. They also present new opportunities for the network to grow with NCIS losing one of its shows and with the flagship getting close to a season 19.

To go along with these renewals, the network has also made it clear that they are bringing on board FBI: International, a brand-new spin-off that will take more of a look at threats all over the world. In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl had to say:

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe … FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

Here’s a crazy thing to think about here — given that FBI and One Chicago are set in the same world, and the same goes for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, you could theoretically do an eight-part(!) crossover with all of these shows involved. That’s obviously never going to happen, but there are all sorts of interesting propositions here if CBS and NBC do opt to work together here and there.

We’ll learn more about where FBI: International fits into the primetime lineup when we get closer to the month of May. We’re just happy to have this news in advance.

What do you think about both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted being renewed at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some additional news all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







