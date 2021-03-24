Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 6 episode 11, 12 news







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We’d say to go ahead and consider this article a case of good and bad news.

So .. what’s the bad news? It’s as simple as the fact that the show is not on the air tonight. The reasoning for that is that all of One Chicago is on a brief hiatus and if you’re NBC, you want to do whatever you can to stretch this season out until May. There are only so many installments that were able to be filmed in the Windy City due to the global health crisis.

When Chicago Med returns on Wednesday, March 31, it’s going to be with an episode that features a prominent story for Will Halstead as he and Ethan get into it over a patient. Meanwhile, there’s another big episode coming on April 7 that will feature a pretty surprising story for Ethan. You can get a few details on both of these episodes below, just in case you don’t want to wait to get a better sense of what the future holds.

Season 6 episode 10, “So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried” – “03/31/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks. Will and Ethan clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat. TV-14.”

Season 6 episode 11, “Letting Go Only to Come Together” – 04/07/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over. Goodwin’s new protocols cause a stir. TV-14

After these episodes, there should still be plenty more stories still to come over the weeks ahead — there just isn’t anything in the way of firm details yet. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled…

What do you want to see on Chicago Med moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the series tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates on all things tied to One Chicago. (Photo: NBC.)

