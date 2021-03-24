Blue Bloods season 11 filming: How far ahead is production?







We know that we’ve all been on a collective Blue Bloods season 11 hiatus for a while now, but it will be coming to a close this Friday.

For the sake of this article, though, what we want to do is look a little beyond that. Just how far ahead is production on this season? Are they getting closer to the end of filming? They’re not quite there yet, but it does seem like they are moving at a fairly steady pace.

In a recent post on Twitter, writer/executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor confirmed that the cast and crew finished season 11 episode 12 a couple of weeks ago. We’re getting episode 9 (entitled “For Whom the Bell Tolls”) this Friday, and supposedly there are 16 episodes this season. Even amidst the global health crisis it is still taking the team around eight days to finish an episode; with that in mind, they are probably done with episode 13 now and are working on 14.

If we had to guess, we’d say that the cast and crew will wrap at some point in April as they often do, and that will give them all a handful of months in order to breathe and prepare for whatever the future holds. Unfortunately, there is still no word on whether or not there will be a season 12, but for now we remain cautiously optimistic. It’s so late in the game at this point that the entire Blue Bloods team would have to scramble to come up with a proper ending if it gets canceled, and we don’t think that is the proper way to pay tribute to a show with this sort of longevity or such a devoted audience.

