This Is Us season 5 episode 12: Will Nicky stay with Kevin and Madison?







We’re coming out of This Is Us season 5 episode 12 on NBC last night, and we can say without question that it was special. “One Small Step…” was probably one of our favorite episodes in a good while — it was incredibly moving, but also very-much important to the development of who Nicky Pearson is going to be.

After seeing Kevin’s twins for the first time, Nicky does feel a sense of love and acceptance he never has before. He’s deciding not to bolt from the opportunity to have family … but does this mean that he’s going to be sticking around forever? Well, it doesn’t seem like this is a short visit in the slightest.

In a new interview with People Magazine, here is some of what Griffin Dunne (who was masterful in this episode) had to say about how long Nicky could be with his nephew in California:

There’s some expression about that: A guest can actually start to go bad after a while in the fridge. I think he’s going to overstay his welcome. He’s a difficult guy. I channel my father a bit, I channel Frances McDormand. She’s so good at being irritable and difficult on the screen. I remember my father coming to stay with me and my daughter, and because of his age and particular quirks, everything revolved around him in the time that he’s staying. He has to have things just so and I have a feeling Nicky’s going to be a guy like that. His eccentricities will take center stage.

Our hope is that there is also still more to learn about the character moving forward, and we wouldn’t be surprised if eventually, we learned more about what happened to Sally — we know that at some point, she did head out to California. Yet, there is no guarantee that she is still there or even alive.

What do you want to see happen with Nicky on This Is Us season 5?

