This Is Us season 5 episode 12 return date: ‘Both Things Can Be True’

It’s been nice to have two straight episodes of the NBC drama as of late, but unfortunately, tonight’s “One Small Step…” is the final one for the month of March. There’s a brief one-week hiatus ahead, and you’ll see the next new episode on Tuesday, April 6. The title for this one is “Both Things Can Be True,” and it seems like there’s some compelling stuff coming in both the past and the present.

Want to get more insight all about that? Then be sure to check out the full This Is Us season 5 episode 12 synopsis:

04/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Jack and Miguel bond. Kevin and Madison navigate challenges. Randall seeks out a new kind of support network.

Of what is in here, we’ll admit that we’re far and away the most interesting in the Jack/Miguel story. We haven’t seen that much of Jon Huertas this season, and there’s still a chance we’ll be waiting for a while to learn about Miguel and Rebecca’s romantic history. Still, learning more about this franchise will help explain Miguel’s attachment to the big three, or potentially why there was so much awkwardness when he and Rebecca got together. There’s so much to mine here, and it’s also important that Milo Ventimiglia continues to have a lot to do, given that his character is not around in the present.

