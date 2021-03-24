Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 renewal hopes







Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? If you come into this article pondering over that question, we get it — and we’re happy to help.

Unfortunately, we still can’t help by passing along news that is altogether good. There is no new episode of the series on the air this go-around and instead, you’re stuck waiting until Tuesday, April 13 to get a better sense of what lies ahead. Hopefully by this point next week, we’ll at least have some more details on the next new episode — we like to think we’ve earned that after waiting so long in the first place.

So what can you expect to see when Big Sky returns? Well, for starters, a whole new mystery to go along with what we’ve already got in regards to Ronald. This is a series that continues to throw a lot of things at us, with the expectation being that they can continue to surprise at just about every turn. Think back to what they did with Ryan Phillippe in the pilot; that was meant to really light the match for everything else that is coming after.

So while we wait now for the next new episode to air, let’s go ahead and cross our fingers for some sort of season 2 renewal. At this point, don’t you think that we deserve that in the midst of this hiatus? We do think that Big Sky is going to be a strong contender for getting more episodes, largely because what it’s done during season 1 is so successful. It’s also accomplished a rare feat of being able to capture viewers during a global health crisis, and that is not the easiest thing to do in the slightest. Just think about all the other viewing options that are out there!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What do you want to see on Big Sky moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







