Mayans MC season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The search for a traitor







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Mayans MC season 3 episode 4? Let’s just say that some of the tensions within the club are rising to another level.

Ultimately, isn’t the sort of thing that happens when you have a traitor within the club? This is just the sort of thing that makes the most sense. A big part of this upcoming episode could be about seeing what’s happened to cause everything to fall apart — EZ will be leading the charge, but it’s not going to be easy. Remember that he’s only had the patch for so long, and there still may not be a lot of trust between him and some other senior members. There’s also still the issue of the deals at the border, which have caused them so much strife already since they first shut down.

In true FX fashion, the network isn’t sharing that much in terms of what lies ahead. All we can offer for the time being is the full Mayans MC season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

The M.C. scrambles to find a solution to their heroin problem; EZ digs to discover who betrayed the club.

We are still fairly early on in this season, and because of this, there is a certain amount of unpredictability as to what lies ahead. It’s hard to predict just which way the story is going to veer off, and the only thing we can really hope for is that we are continually surprised. We can bank most-likely on the fact that the cliffhanger at the end of tonight with Angel is going to be important; it’s hard to imagine it not being. Relationships are perhaps more important than ever in this world now.

