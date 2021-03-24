The Flash season 7: Did we meet Alexa Antigone a.k.a. Fuerza?







Tonight on The Flash season 7, the CW featured a pretty shocking death — but also introduced a new character in their killer.

Close to the end of the installment, we saw a reconciliation between Barry and Abra Kadabra interrupted by a massive, hulking monster immune to some of their powers. So, who was this monster? What do they mean to the story as a whole? If we were to look into the show’s comic-book origins, the easy answer we can muster is that this is Alexa Antigone, otherwise known as Fuerza or the conduit of the Strength Force. The end of the season premiere hinted that the other forces were coming to the show, and she possesses the ability to transform into such a monster. She would be able to withstand some of the powers thrown at her from Barry or Abra Kadabra. (If the show is introducing this character, there’s a chance she goes by a different name.)

Ultimately, though, we don’t think that the writers are going to be eager to give you all of the information on this character right away. It’s going to take a little bit of time. It’s one of the few comic-book explanations that we have to what we saw tonight, and the classic end-of-episode cliffhanger made no reference to the character’s existence. Instead, we spent some time learning that Killer Frost and Caitlin Snow were able to be in the same room at the same time. That’s cool, but it offers no real resolution.

Based on what we saw, it does seem as though Abra Kadabra is dead — somewhat of a shame, really, given that this was one of the cooler recurring villains that the show had and offered up a rare glimpse into what the future could be. Yet, it does seem as though the death serves a greater purpose.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of The Flash

What did you think about tonight’s The Flash season 7 episode?

Do you think the show is introducing the Strength Force and Fuerza? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







