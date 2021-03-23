The Flash season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Fear Me’







Want to get some more information now when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 5? Then prepare yourself for an action-packed, dramatic episode entitled “Fear Me” that shows off a new villain in Psych. He’s also played by a familiar face in Blindspot alum Ennis Esmer.

So what can this guy bring to the table? He’s able to exacerbate everyone’s fears, and in a way he’s reminiscent of Scarecrow from the Batman world. Of course, we’re curious to see how long he will be around on the show — is this a one-and-done villain, or someone more significant? Time will tell.

For now, though, we can offer the full The Flash season 7 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

PSYCH ATTACKS CENTRAL CITY – When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Thomas Pound and teleplay by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#705). Original airdate 3/30/2021.

This is an episode that is still pretty early on in the post-Mirror Master arc, so we anticipate that a lot of time will be spent setting up things that will pay off later on down the road. Nonetheless, we remain intrigued by what we’re going to see with Joe as he gets a topical, more human story within the surrounding chaos. Meanwhile, it would be nice to see Caitlin and Killer Frost figure out how to better coexist.

