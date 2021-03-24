Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Prepare now for ‘Spiderwebs’







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? If you want to see more of the show, we have to imagine that you’re not alone in that.

Unfortunately, you are also not alone in having to wait a long time in order to see it. The FBI spin-off, like both the flagship show and also NCIS, are on a two-week hiatus. The next new episode is entitled “Spiderwebs,” and unfortunately you’re not going to be seeing it until you get around to Tuesday, April 6.

Unfortunately, beyond the title there isn’t a whole lot more info out there as to what is going to be coming up next. Would we love to hear more news? Sure, but we don’t have anything else to share at the moment. A synopsis should be coming within the next week, and the same goes for some sort of video preview.

As to what else could be coming up between now and when the show returns, our hope is that we will get some more news on a season 3 renewal. We know how much CBS values the FBI franchise — the fact that there are discussions around a spin-off should be proof positive of that. We do think that more episodes are coming, and it’s just a matter of time before we learn more about that.

Oh, and there is one other thing worth revealing now: The finale date! You will see the end of season 2 come Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. That’s later than a lot of other shows, and there is a pretty significant reason for that — it means that there are a lot of episodes to look forward to still! Maybe that will help to ease the wait after such a long hiatus.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted

What do you want to see on FBI: Most Wanted moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







