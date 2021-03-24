New Amsterdam season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Blood, Sweat, & Tears’







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 5? There’s another unexpected challenge at the hospital.

What we’re looking at here is an episode entitled “Blood, Sweat, & Tears,” and it is no coincidence that the hour has been named this. Why? For starters, a big part of this story revolves around the blood supply at the hospital. What happens when Max Goodwin and the staff realize that they are running incredibly low? How do they deal with this? Of course, Ryan Eggold’s character is going to do whatever he can to find a solution to this problem … but we still have a feeling that it’s not going to be easy.

If you want some more news on what lies ahead here, we suggest that you view the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

03/30/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Sharpe notices the hospital’s blood supply is running dangerously low, Max concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble. Reynolds realizes he has a thing or two to learn from Bloom while making peace with his new position. Iggy helps a patient face their inner demons. TV-14

We are still early in the season and with that in mind, we’re in a spot where some of these characters are still working to find where they fit. For Reynolds, that’s a huge part of what’s going on. He’s been away from New Amsterdam for a long time now and because of that, he now has to discover more of where he fits. It’s a new paradigm; yet, New Amsterdam is tonally the same show that you remember. There are just a few new wrinkles that work to continue to make things exciting.

