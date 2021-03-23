Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Prepare for ‘One Small Step…’







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that there has been a lot of scheduling craziness as of late. With that in mind, it makes sense to shrug and wonder if we’re in the midst of another long-term hiatus.

Well, this is where we (temporarily) have some good news to share. There is a new installment tonight! While there may be a hiatus next week, we at least have a chance to dive into a wonderful, Nicky-centric installment tonight entitled “One Small Step…” that chronicles his past and present.

Want more This Is Us video coverage? We suggest that you watch our most-recent review below! With the Nicky episode airing soon, rest assured that we’ll have another video posted where we go through all of the various ins and outs. Subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss it.

Before we go any deeper here, be sure to check out the full This Is Us season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

03/23/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest. TV-14

Yea, so that’s not altogether informative. We can fill in the tracks by saying that you’ll learn about how Kevin’s uncle arrived at his door, the journey to make it there, and also more of his past with Sally, a relationship that has yet to be fully explored in the past. The previews for this episode also give away that you’ll have a chance to see more of Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy. She’s a fantastic character and, at least for a while, it seemed like she and Kevin could up together.

Odds are, this will be an episode of This Is Us that you don’t want to miss. Be sure to watch live, and know that we’re going to have more updates moving forward.

Related – Check out some more coverage on This Is Us right away

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 11?

Is this one of your most-anticipated episodes in a while? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







