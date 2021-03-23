Snowfall scores fast season 5 renewal after ratings gain







We’re only halfway through season 4, but even still the folks at FX have decided to hand over a Snowfall season 5 renewal. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about here?

Today, the network announced the good news, with Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, saying the following about the show:

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season. This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its Co-Creator John Singleton and Co-Creator/Showrunner Dave Andron and Executive Producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

What makes this renewal all the more fantastic is the show’s overall ratings success. When you factor in multiplatform viewing, the season is averaging more than 5 million viewers an episode, an increase of 41% versus season 3. Clearly, the long layoff between seasons allowed more viewers to catch up, and we also think premiering outside of the summer was somewhat of a blessing in disguise. It could continue to help the show by leaps and bounds if they continue with this pattern.

A new episode of Snowfall season 4 airs tomorrow night and if the show continues at its current rate, we’re going to have a very dangerous situation unfolding for Franklin Saint and Leon. Be prepared for more twists and turns as they struggle to stay afloat. (You can preview more of what lies ahead now over at the link here.)

