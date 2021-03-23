Lucifer season 6: An emotional look from series finale filming







In the event that you did not know already, the cast and crew of Lucifer are in the process of filming their final episode. Also, it is every bit as emotional as you would expect. This show has been a part of the cast and crew’s life for well over half a decade now, and there are so many close and tight-knit friendships that have formed a result of it.

We’re of course sad that we’re nearing the end of the road for this show — but for everyone behind the scenes, this is the end of a big part of their lives. That’s the context you need for one of the latest behind-the-scenes photos.

In a new post on Twitter below, you can see an image of Tom Ellis and Lauren German taking part in shooting their final day of scenes at the penthouse, courtesy of co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. That has been such an iconic scene on the series, and we imagine that there will be a lot of emotional little goodbyes before we get to the final one. There have been so many great moments in said penthouse over time, and there probably are some great ones still to come.

Hopefully, the second half of Lucifer season 5 will arrive on Netflix before we get to the summer — we’d love to see the final season premiere by the end of the year! We know that the creative team would love to get them to you as soon as possible, but the reality is that the ball is in Netflix’s court. The streaming service will have final say on release dates, as they often have.

