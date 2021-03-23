Batwoman season 2: Rube Rose reacts to Wallis Day recasting







As many of you know at this point, there is a new Kate Kane within the world of Batwoman, this time played by Wallis Day. The show took their time recasting Ruby Rose’s character, in part to give Javicia Leslie time but also to have an explanation as to why Kate looked a little different.

Now that the reveal is out there, we do have a chance to learn from Ruby herself. In a new post on her Instagram Stories, the actress send positive words to the new Kate, plus also explained why she didn’t respond to the recasting immediately:

“I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate [Wallis] yesterday. I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to.

“I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt … I feel [great and] I have nothing but good vibes.”

We’re not surprised about anything that Rose says here, mostly because she’s always been positive publicly to the show since her exit. Her departure was certainly a strange situation given that it’s never happened in this way in the Arrowverse — nonetheless, the show must go on.

Even though Kate Kane is back on the series, don’t think of this as a sign that she is going to become Batwoman again. The series has moved forward with Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, and we don’t get the sense that they are going to remove her from being the title character. This is just another wrinkle that adds a little bit more excitement into the mix.

Ultimately, we see the presence of Wallis as an opportunity to give a further sense of closure to the Kate character — we don’t know how long she’ll be around, but it will be nice to wrap up more season 1 loose ends.

What do you think we’re going to see from here on Batwoman season 2?

