The Blacklist season 8 episode 12: Is Megan Boone in ‘Rakitin’ photos?







This week NBC unveiled the first photos for The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 — and that, of course, leads to questions as to if Megan Boone is in them.

At the moment, there are few greater mysteries existing front and center with this show than the status of the Elizabeth Keen character. It’s clear that the writers want to keep this mystery going however long they can, and that they recognize that there’s value in viewers wondering when she is coming back. Also, it’s clear that they aren’t going to have promotional photos be where viewers see her onscreen again for the first time in weeks.

Want some more news on The Blacklist in video form? You can preview Friday night’s “Captain Kidd” by watching what we’ve got below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 is entitled “Rakitin” and while there are many interesting photos out there (including the one above), none of them contain Boone as Liz. Interestingly, the title Blacklister isn’t exactly a focus in most of them, either — even if we already know this guy to be a prolific hacker and someone responsible for the unveiling of government secrets. There are a lot of people after Rakitin already, and that will probably accelerate further as we get closer to the end of this season.

There are signs out there already that Boone is back on set, and that makes us feel like a big Reddington vs. Liz showdown is coming. It’s all mostly a matter of when at this point, and then also if this battle will be resolved this season. Most of the other Big Bads on this show do tend to go away once their arc is complete … but can you really get rid of Liz? Is there a way to bring her back to the light?

Related – Get some more discussion on Liz as a Big Bad vs. Neville Townsend

When do you think Liz will return on The Blacklist season 8?

Of course, we want to hear your thoughts below! Once you do that, stick around for some other insight all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







