Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Return, finale dates revealed







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? It certainly makes sense to ponder over this question, and we’re very-much pleased to be coming your way with an answer!

Unfortunately, it’s not an answer that a lot of people out there will like. The show is currently in the midst of an extended March Madness break — college football is dominating the CBS schedule for the next two Mondays. While there is an episode of The Neighborhood scheduled for April 5, that is set as a repeat leading into the college basketball championship. The entirety of the network’s Monday schedule will be back on Monday, April 12, and our hope is that from there, we’ll have new episodes for the remainder of the season.

Because we are still so far away from the show returning, though, it’s hard to present a boat-load of details on what lies ahead. Yet, CBS earlier today was kind enough to release their finale schedule, and it looks as though The Neighborhood season 3 is going to conclude on Monday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s nice to be able to know that in advance and plan our TV habits accordingly, right? It’s also nice to know that the season finale isn’t a series finale; Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast already are coming into this with a season 4 renewal in hand, so they can rest assured they will be back to tell more stories.

More so than any one thing, what we’re hoping for from The Neighborhood moving forward is simply an opportunity to laugh. It goes without saying that this show needs that element of relatable humor to be great, and luckily, it’s achieved that over the past few years. We’ll see where things go from here.

